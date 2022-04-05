AN inquest was held into the death of Dorothy Enid Lewis of High Street Close, Pembroke Dock, at Pembrokeshire County Hall on March 31.

Dorothy, who liked to be known as ‘Dolly’, was born on July 27, 1935.

Dolly mainly worked as a cleaner and cook through her life.

In her life she suffered from arthritis and developed Parkinson’s.

Dolly’s first major injury was sustained when she came out a chip shop on Main Street, Pembroke, and fell. The injuries are said to have affected her.

She suffered another fall where she broke her hip. It was after this her family realised something was very wrong.

In June 2021, while being assisted by a carer, Dolly sat down on the toilet too quickly which caused bruising. She was taken to hospital for treatment and developed hospital acquired pneumonia.

The attending medical doctor’s evidence stated Dolly was admitted to A&E Withybush where she was treated for sepsis.

While there she was feeling generally unwell and her condition deteriorated to the point she required oxygen to breath.

She was visited by her son who was due to visit her two days later, but Dolly died before he could see her.

Dolly died on July 19, 2021.

Acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Mr Paul Bennett said that inquests often shine a light on someone’s life and that in this case Dolly seemed a determined individual.

“You get an insight into someone from these reports. It seems to me Dolly was a stoic individual, he said.

Dolly’s death was confirmed as the combination of a number of conditions including sepsis, infected pressure sores as a result of immobility, pneumonia, effected movement due to Parkinson’s, and frailty and old age.

“I think sadly in this case there was a gradual decline and the immobility led to the situation being more acute plus the pneumonia," added Mr Bennett.

"All of these events occurred due to a naturally developing condition.”