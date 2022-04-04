The Pembrokeshire Foodbank has been given a boost with many bags of donations from a community get-together.

Saundersfoot’s Coffee & Connect takes place on the first Saturday of each month, and was born after the launch of restrictions to build on the online success of the Saundersfoot Connect group on Facebook.

Saturday’s Coffee & Connect, held in The Boathouse, Saundersfoot on Saturday, April 2, saw Saundersfoot Connect linking up with Saundersfoot Rotary to collect items for Pembrokeshire Foodbank.

The foodbank was looking in particular for long-life milk, tinned meat, tinned fruit, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and there was an overwhelming response.

Many people who came to Coffee & Connect turned up with carrier bags full of tins and other goodies and a few people also popped in to drop bags off.

John Walker-Smith of Saundersfoot Rotary, who left with a car full of donations, said: “What a great donation for the foodbank - and £25 in cash as well as the food and provisions.

“It just shows there are so many wonderful people out there who want to help out.

“Pembrokeshire Food Bank are already noticing an increase in people needing their services due to rising prices. Thanks for all your help making it a successful morning for the foodbank.”

Saundersfoot Connect and Saundersfoot Rotary will be joining forces in the future for other initiatives such as collecting tools, typewriters and sewing machines no longer needed or fallen into disrepair for donation to Tools for Self-Reliance.

Coffee & Connect’s draw winner this month was Wendy Morse who won a £30 voucher to spend at The BoatHouse. A voucher is purchased at the end of each event with any ‘profit’ and a name is drawn out of the hat to win it next time.

For future Coffee & Connect dates and details of the future collections for Saundersfoot Rotary, keep an eye on the Saundersfoot Connect Facebook Group and the calendar of events on the Saundersfoot Connect website.