Traffic is now flowing on a Pembrokeshire road after police found the owner of some errant cows that were blocking the road.
As reported earlier this morning, the B4330 between Cashfield Way and Camrose was partially blocked with heavy traffic.
Police said that they received a report of cows on the road near Camrose, Haverfordwest, at around 7.55 this morning.
“Officers attended to assist with traffic and to locate the owner of the cows,” said a force spokesperson.
“The owner was located and removed the cows from the road at approximately 8:25am.”
