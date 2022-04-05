Three Pembrokeshire lifeboats were launched in a major search operation for a person in the water, missing from a Stena Ferry.
St Davids, Fishguard and Angle lifeboats were launched yesterday (Monday) to help search for a person who had gone missing from the Rosslare - Cherbourg Ferry, the Stena Estrid.
They joined Irish lifeboats from Kilmore Quay and Rosslare, along with three coastguard helicopters and a coastguard fixed winged aircraft.
St Davids lifeboat searched for six hours in the Celtic Deep in moderate sea conditions. A spokesperson for the crew said that they conducted two different search patterns for the coastguards.
The search operation was stood down at around 6.30pm yesterday as daylight was fading.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person at this time,” said the spokesperson.
