Emergency services attended the scene of a three-vehicle road crash at the weekend, where two people were treated after receiving injuries.
The collision happened at approximately 1pm on the afternoon of Saturday, April 2 in Lower Freystrop.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers, crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, promptly arrived at the scene.
Police closed the road between Lower Freystrop and Merlins Bridge, with the crash occurring near Mayfield Golf Range.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Lower Freystrop, Haverfordwest, at approximately 1pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
“Officers attended with the ambulance and fire services, with the road closed to allow for the incident to be dealt with safely.
“The three vehicles were recovered, and the road was re-opened at approximately 2:30pm.”
The Welsh Ambulance Service added: “We were called shortly after 1pm on Saturday, April 2, to reports of a road traffic collision near the Mayfield Golf Range in the Lower Freystrop area of Haverfordwest.
“We sent two rapid response cars, and two people were treated at the scene.”
