Lamphey Primary School is partially closed today, Tuesday April 5, due to the building having no water supply.

Three year groups have been asked not to attend the school as a result.

Pembrokeshire County Council said about the partial closure: “Nursery, Reception and Year One will be closed today, as the school building has no access to water."

Meanwhile recent Covid-related staff shortages at Haverfordwest High VC School have eased, with the school returning to a ‘fully open’ status.

This means that today is the first day in several weeks, where no school in Pembrokeshire has been partially or fully closed due to Covid-related staff shortages, or Covid-related illnesses.

After approximately 600 pupils spent some of last week online learning, the county council said: “Every school is doing its very best to remain open to learners.”

A formal review of the Covid-19 in schools situation is set to take place during the Easter Break, which starts this Friday, April 8.