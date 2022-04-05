Pembrokeshire pupils are getting ready to enter the ring for the public premiere of a knock-out project.

The youngsters from the county’s Learning Centre have been taking part in an innovative scheme combing boxing, photography and documentary film-making.

And tomorrow, Wednesday April 5, they will be showcasing their own photography exhibition and the documentary they have created about their boxing experiences.

Local boxing coach Mark Davies from Tenby Sharks and film-maker Wayne Boucher were brought in for the project by National Theatre Wales Team, which explores the way in which theatre and creative expression can contribute to the needs of local people.

The pupils not only starred in the film, but also took part in every aspect of its creation from storyboarding to filming, interviewing to editing.

Amongst them was 15-year-old Cali, who said: “I was a tiny bit nervous to begin with but now I just enjoy it – it’s a really fun programme.

“We’ve been learning basic boxing, learning how to set cameras up and all the technical aspects of that – it’s been really good. I feel like I’ve become more confident over the past few weeks.”

The youngsters at the Pembroke Dock centre – which caters for pupils with behavioural, emotional and social difficulties – responded very positively to the project, said head of provision, Jemma Dennison.

“It has increased pupil engagement, relationships and attendance. Pupils from other PLC provisions have been invited to participate and it’s encouraging to see the young people working together so positively,” she added.

Mark Davies of Tenby Sharks Boxing Club said:

“I couldn't have imagined how successful it would turn out to be. To see both pupils and staff so engaged in what we are doing in such a short space of time is all I could have hoped for."

The sharing event will take place at the Pembrokeshire Learning Centre on Wednesday 6 April at 12:30pm. To attend email team@nationaltheatrewales.org