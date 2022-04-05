The Torch Theatre has announced that Peter Doran will be stepping down from his position as artistic director at the end of December, after 25 years at the helm.

Peter re-joined the company in 1998 as artistic director, having been one of the original Torch Theatre Company members back in 1977 when the theatre first opened.

Peter has been responsible for 70 Torch Theatre productions, and oversaw the £5.8million redevelopment of the Torch in 2008, which transformed the theatre into a multivenue arts centre for Pembrokeshire.

Across the last quarter of a century, Peter has won several awards as a director, including Best Director at the Wales Theatre Awards for the bilingual production Belonging/Perthyn in 2017.

Peter early in his career

He also won two Laurel Awards at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for Grav and Oh Hello! in 2015.

His production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest to celebrate the Torch’s 40th anniversary in 2017 was widely regarded as one of the finest productions ever staged at the theatre.

He will be widely remembered for one of Welsh theatre’s most recent international success stories with Grav.

The play has been performed over 100 times, including in New York and Washington, sold out venues across Wales and the rest of the UK and in 2021 was turned into a feature length film for S4C.

Peter said: “I’ve had an extraordinary 25 years leading this organisation and have had the privilege of working with so many wonderful people, both on the artistic side and with the staff team at the Torch, as well as our volunteers, all of whom have been incredibly loyal to both me and the Torch. I’ve enjoyed working every minute with them all.

“Twenty-five years is a long time and coming after the pandemic lull where we were closed for 18 months, I was able to have a period of self-reflection and felt that now is the time for a new vision and new energy and to that end, Executive Director, Benjamin Lloyd and the team will be seeking to find my replacement over the coming months.”

Peter in the Torch Theatre's production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest