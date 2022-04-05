The manager of Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront, Adrian Andrews, has spoken about working in Pembrokeshire, and why his home county and the hotel can benefit each other.

The official opening of the hotel is this Friday, April 8, as it welcomes its first guests at the start of the Easter Break.

Tenby-native Adrian said: “It is about ensuring that we deliver and make guests wonderful memories and that my team have an opportunity to learn, develop and progress.

“You’ve got a wonderful building sat along the waterfront, with the vision of Milford Haven Port Authority.

"We are going to have over 300 guests in the heat of the summer staying down here at this wonderful marina, that will only benefit the traders behind me, local businesses in Milford Haven itself and the wider Pembrokeshire economy.

“I think it’s multi-fasted in what we are going to be able to deliver and how we will support the local environment.

“We have got fantastic beaches, amazing produce, local people are just brilliant.

“For me, it is home, so I am always going to be biased, but it is a safe environment.

“It is where I want to bring my children up, it is where I would choose to go on holiday, if I wasn’t lucky enough to live here.”