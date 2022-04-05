A north Pembrokeshire professional singer and guitarist has been banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to a charge of drink driving.

Rebecca Thomas, 31, of Maes y Cilgwyn, Boncath, crashed her Nissan Micra on the B4329 at Brynberian in the early hours of March 13 causing it to completely obstruct both lanes.

She abandoned the vehicle but was later found by police and gave a reading of 44mcg; the legal limit is 35.

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told magistrates that when police informed her of the result, her response was, “This was lower than I expected.”

This week Thomas appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates and pleaded guilty to drink-driving plus an additional charge of leaving her vehicle unattended and in a dangerous position.

Thomas was represented in court by Mr David Williams who said his client had been to a gig that evening and intended spending the night in a hotel.

But following an argument with her partner, she foolishly decided to drive home. Mr Williams stressed that no other vehicle had been involved in the incident.

"This offence is going to cause considerable hardshipto my client as she performs in local gigs and naturally needs her transport to carry her equipment," he said.

In addition to the disqualification, Thomas was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

She agreed to complete a drink drive awareness course. No separate penalty was awarded to the charge of leaving her vehicle unattended.