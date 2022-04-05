Report by Fraser Watson

THE Pembrokeshire Schools' Under 10s team are heading to a Premier League ground having been entered into a tournament at Carrow Road.

The team, coached by Matthew Price, Mikey Loveridge, and Wyndham Williams, will play high quality opposition at the home of Norwich City on Sunday, May 29.

Following a frustrating two years for everyone involved as the pandemic scuppered junior football for long periods, Price explained what's led to the squad being entered.

"I'd looked at lots of different tournaments all over the UK and they all involved a fairly long trip so I thought if we are going to do this, let's do it properly.

"I'd seen Premier League tournaments advertised at the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Southampton but they were sold out, but there was space still left for Norwich.

"We discussed it with the parents to see if it was something we could do and next thing, our application was accepted and it all seems to be happening."

Price said the players were "excited" by the prospect, and it could prove a memorable period for the youngsters who also enjoyed a trip to the Cardiff City Stadium recently to watch Gareth Bale inspire Wales to a 2-1 win over Austria.

In the Easter Holidays, they will host Cardiff and Vale in what promises to be a tough test.

"We are unsure of the teams who will be in Norwich we just know it will be a very high standard of football," added Price.

"They'll play at least five matches, get to experience the tunnel walk, hear their names on a PA system, and there will be medals for every player."

The squad are funding their own trip, and in a bid to help with costs, will be holding a bingo night on Wednesday, April 13, to raise money.

The event will take place at Haverfordwest RFC and will start at 6pm.

"Anyone out there who wants to donate a prize or offer sponsorship, then that would be fantastic," said Price.

Bingo night to raise funds

Anybody keen to help out, or to find out more about the Pembrokeshire Schools' Under 10s and their Premier League trip, can contact Mathew via his Facebook page, or his Twitter handle @MattPricey0211.