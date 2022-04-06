A retired fire officer has been disqualified from driving for 23 months after pleading guilty to driving whilst over twice the legal limit.
Andrew Chilton, 56, of Glasfryn Farm, Dwrbach, Fishguard crashed into a wall in Lower Town, Fishguard as made his way to the nearby petrol station to buy more alcohol.
“I can’t explain what happened that night,” said solicitor Mike Kelleher. “But clearly it was a terrible decision.
"He’s worked in the fire service for may years and was very anti drink-drive as a result of what he’s seen. Why he drove that night is something I can’t understand.”
Meanwhile probation officer Ms Julie Norman said that Chilton had spent the day walking with friends.
She said: “He had some drinks, went home, but then decided to go out to the nearby petrol station to buy more alcohol.”
The offence was committed at 8pm on March 15. After being arrested Chilton was taken to Haverfordwest police station where he gave a reading of 94mcg. The legal limit is 35.
In addition to the disqualification, Chilton was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.
He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He agreed to complete a drink drive awareness course.
