A NEW trail allows people to follow the Easter journey of an archdeacon to recruit for a crusade throughout Wales.

Gerald of Wales accompanied the archbishop of Canterbury over Easter in 1188 to recruit thousands of men for the third crusade to re-conquer the holy land.

Gerald – who was archdeacon of Brecon and failed to become bishop of St Davids and separate the church in Wales from Canterbury – died in 1223 and is said to be buried at Pembrokeshire’s St David’s Cathedral alongside his cousin Lord Rhys.

Throughout the journey he took in 1188, he visited 37 places including a number in Pembrokeshire and documented his views and experiences.

These have been transferred into special QR codes by HistoryPoints.org at the locations which will allow users to bring his views to life and give a glimpse into what it was like at the time following the Norman invasion.

The QR codes around the Pembrokeshire area can be found at the Princess Gwenllian Centre in Kidwelly, Carmarthen Quay, the site of Whitland Abbey, St Mary’s Church in Haverfordwest, Newgale Sands, his future burial place - St David’s Cathedral and St Peter’s Church in Lampeter.

Gerald of Wales’ documentation provides one of the most detailed accounts of what Wales was like in 1188 according to historians and people are able to follow the tour in person or online.

The tour is available in English, Welsh and French with translations done by Catherine Jones and Professor Dai Thorne.

The very revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones, dean of St David’s Cathedral, said: “Gerallt Gymro, Geraldus Cambrensis, was buried in our cathedral and we are always pleased to welcome visitors who are interested to see his effigy next to that of his cousin, Yr Arglwydd Rhys (the Lord Rhys), in the cathedral south aisle. This QR code trail will help visitors find him.”

Rhodri Clark, editor of HistoryPoints.org, said: “Gerald’s itinerary reflects the places in Wales which were important in the late 12th century, long before the Tudor dynasty or the industrial revolution.

No recruitment drive for the crusade could afford to miss out Caerleon, Usk, Llandabarn Fawr or Nefyn, for example.

“We hope that making this information available on the spot will bring Gerald’s fascinating observations to a new audience.”

You can view the locations of each QR code on the journey HERE