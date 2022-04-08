This term at Ysgol Henry Tudor we have much to celebrate, including:

A mega cake bake sale helped raise over £2,000 for the Ukraine

We are delighted with the outcome of the recent Estyn school inspection, which recognised the hard work of staff and pupils, especially in negotiating and responding to the coronavirus pandemic, with the inspectors stating:

'Despite the impact of the pandemic, pupils including those in the sixth form make good progress in their knowledge, understanding and skills in the majority of lessons.

The report highlighting the ‘notable improvements in the quality of teaching and learning, pastoral care and pupil's behaviour.

‘The school has strengthened appropriately its arrangements for monitoring pupil's academic achievements and wellbeing.

‘The school has introduced a number of beneficial strategies which have impacted positively on pupils' behaviour, attitudes to learning and attendance.’

This term the school has increased the amount of extra-curricular activities

This term, Ysgol Harri Tudur have been delighted to begin running more extra-curricular activities for our students in order to promote their aspirations and enrich their school experiences. Consequently, we are excited to announce that, despite fierce competition from applicants in Years 9 and 10, 12 of our students have successfully made it onto the Brilliance Scholars Programme.

Congratulations to: Alexi Young, Crystal Goldsworthy, Elliot Hulbert, Elliot Meal, Leah Farrar, Jessica Goode, Lilly Barry, Lily McClaren, Storm Cresswell, Max Dadswell, Emma Gray and Trinity Davey on their successful applications.

The Scholars’ Programme is an opportunity for outstanding pupils to gain the knowledge, skills and ambition to help them secure places at top universities.

Students work with a PhD tutor, someone studying for their third degree, who is a world class researcher. They experience seven university-style tutorials studying a ’super-curricular’ topic related to the PhD tutor’s area of expertise.

The Scholars’ Programme is designed to give you a university experience and includes two trips to highly selective universities.

Drama and poetry

The creativity and imagination of students never fails to impress, as show in recent projects with pupils involved in a play examining teenage drinking and poems responding to the war in the Ukraine.

Performing Arts students from Pembrokeshire College performed Crime Time to our Year 7 pupils. This annual event highlighted the consequences of teenage drinking, substance misuse and crime. Following the performance, pupils took part in a number of workshops delivered by Dyfed Powys Police, Pembrokeshire Magistrates, Pembrokeshire Youth Services, Pembrokeshire Youth Offending Team and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service to further explore the issues raised during the performance.

This coming July the Expressive Arts department will be staging the ever-popular musical Annie. Rehearsals are already underway.

Three poems

Pray for the Ukraine

Our father who art in Heaven, where are you now? Please protect those in war and the people of Ukraine

Отче наш, що єси на небі, де ти зараз, захисти тих, хто на війні, і народ України

Thy kingdom come- thy will be done, so break the power of Putin and let your light and power fill their land.

Царство твоє прийде - нехай буде воля твоя, зламай владу Путіна і нехай твоє світло і сяйво наповнить землю.

Give us this day, our daily bread to feed those who are suffering and left without a home.

Хліб наш насущний дай нам сьогодні, щоб нагодувати тих, хто страждає і залишився без дому.

Forgive us and our tresspasses as we try to forgive those who broke up these families and destroyed their homes. (Пробач нам і наші провини, коли ми намагаємося пробачити тих, хто зламав наші сім’ї та зруйнував наші домівки)

For thine is the kingdom, the power and glory, we trust this into your hands as we pray for the Ukraine.

Бо Твоє є царство, сила і слава, довіряємо це у ваші руки, коли молимося за Україну.

By Kelsey Lewis

To a girl like me

As I sit here in my seat wondering what to write.

My thoughts turn to you and the terrifying world you find yourself in today.

I can’t even imagine the thought of sitting in school and hearing bombs drop just outside the window.

As you watch the black smoke creep closer, I can only imagine the fear surrounding you.

I can only wonder what you're thinking

Для такої дівчини, як я

Поки я сиджу тут, на своєму сидінні, думаю, що написати.

Мої думки звертаються до вас і жахливого світу, в якому ви сьогодні опинилися.

Я навіть не уявляю, як сидіти в школі й чути, як бомби падають просто за вікном.

Коли ти дивишся, як чорний дим підповзає ближче, я можу лише уявити, який страх оточує тебе.

Мені тільки цікаво, що ти думаєш.

Maddison John

