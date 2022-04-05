There have been 233 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 72 hours in the Hywel Dda Health Board area, according to the latest figures, as routine testing winds down.

Public Health Wales figures for today (Tuesday, April 5) state there were 87 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 81 in Pembrokeshire and 65 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 86,041 – 47,464 in Carmarthenshire, 25,870 in Pembrokeshire and 12,707 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on March 27, there were 18,544 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 4,272 were positive.

Routine PCR and asymptomatic lateral flow testing for most people ended last week and will likely mean the end of regular data reporting.

There was one new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area. The total now stands at 737 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,834 new cases of coronavirus and seven new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales, bringing the national total to 866,863 cases and 7,186 deaths.

There have been 8,217 PCR tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,532,759 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,402,290 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,942,627 people and 61,695 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.

Last week Dr Chris Williams, Consultant Epidemiologist for Health Protection at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales monitors a wide range of seasonal respiratory viruses without recourse to population level testing.

"Any arrangements once mass-testing ends will in likelihood mirror arrangements with other viruses.

“The future surveillance of Covid-19 is currently under review and we will announce changes to publishing the data dashboard once this is confirmed.

"This will likely be in a phased way from the current dashboard, moving to surveillance integrated with other respiratory infections over this year, depending on how testing behaviours and the epidemiological situation varies over time.”