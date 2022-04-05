New PS5 consoles are expected to be back in stock at a number of retailers across the UK in the coming days – and this is where and when you can get yours.
The PlayStation5 is the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on a new console.
Following its November 2020 release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.
But UK gaming fans have been given hope with rumours that “large” PS5 restocks are expected in April.
These are the stores expected to have new stock, and when it should arrive.
PS5 stock in the UK
Game
Game has updated its bundles page with a new release date of April 14 for both the PS5 disc edition and the digital edition.
However, PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) say they expect the drop to take place this week, between April 5 and April 8, in line with previous releases.
Stock at Game normally drops between 9am and 11am.
Very
Very is expected to drop new PS5 stock on Tuesday (April 5) at around 9am.
PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) explained that Very’s drops typically happen every four weeks, with the last taking place on March 8.
Both Disc and Digital editions of the PS5 are expected in the restock.
AO
Similarly to Very, AO usually drop PS5 stock every four weeks on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays, between 8am and 11am.
While PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) was unable to specify a day, they recommend keeping an eye on AO throughout this week.
