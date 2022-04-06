Here's a round-up of speeding motorists from Pembrokeshire who were issued fines by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 4.

Mark Smedley, 42, of, Hayscastle, was fined and had points added to his licence for speeding.

On September 28, 2021, at Newbridge on Wye, Smedley drove his Audi A3 along the B4358 Beulah Road at 45mph. The limit on that stretch of road is 30mph.

Smedley was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 4.

He was fined £440 and had five points added to his licence.

He’ll also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £44. The outstanding debts are to be paid by May 2.

Emma May Calver-Roberts, 31, of Vetch Close, Pembroke, was fined for speeding and had points added to her licence.

On September 16, 2021, Calver-Roberts was recorded by means of laser driving along the A477 at Johnston, at 45mph. The limit for that section of road is 30mph.

Calver-Roberts was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 4.

She was fined £440 and had five points added to her licence.

She’ll also pay £90 cost and £44 surcharge. Calver-Roberts has until May 2 to pay the outstanding debt.

Phillip Thompson, 37, of Angle, was fined and had points added to his licence for speeding at Monkton.

On September 27, 2021, Thompson drove his Citroen Berlingo at Monkton Primary School going at 24mph. The limit round the school area is 20mph.

Thompson was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 4.

He was fined £220 and had 3 points added to his licence.

He’ll pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34 and has until May 2 to pay the outstanding debt.

Elaine Marie Smith, 56, of Goodwick, was fined for speeding.

On September 23, 2021, along the A487 at Goodwick, Smith drive her Citroen Ds3 at 37mph. The legal limit for that stretch of road is 30mph. The speed was recorded by means of laser.

Smith was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 4.

She was fined £40 and had three points added to her licence.

She’ll also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34, with the outstanding debts to be paid by May 2.

Carrie-Ann Speake, 38, of Milton Crescent, Milford Haven, was fined for speeding at Johnston.

On September 16 along the A477 Speake was recorded by means of laser driving her Renault at 35mph. The legal limit on that stretch of road is 30mph.

Speake was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 4.

She was fined £220 and had three points added to her licence.

She’ll also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34, with the outstanding debts to be paid by May 2.

Lucy Campbell, 25, of Tegryn, was fined and given points for speeding in Carmarthenshire.

On September 25, Campbell drive her Volkswagen Passat on the A476 Gorslas, Llanelli, going at 36mph. The speed limit for that area of road is 30mph.

The speed recorded by means of Gatsometer.

Campbell was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 4.

She was fined £69 and had three points added to her licence.

She’ll also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34, with the outstanding debts to be paid by May 2.

Jenna Hart, 36, of Ramsden Court, Monkton, was fined and received points for speeding at Monkton Primary School.

On September 27, 2021 Hart was caught driving her Nissan Qashqai at 26mph near the school. The speed limit around that area is 20mph.

The speed was recorded by means of a manned camera device.

Hart was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 4.

She was fined £46 and had three points added to her licence.

She’ll also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34, with the outstanding debts to be paid by May 2.