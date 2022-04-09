Pembrokeshire has a rich variety of resident cultures and people visiting the county - and not all are able to pronounce the local place names.

Here are ten place names in Pembrokeshire which non-locals (and sometimes locals) somtimes struggle with:

Llangwm

‘Langham’ is a famous five-star hotel in London, but it is also how some people pronounce the village off the Cleddau Estuary near Haverfordwest. Some Pembrokeshire natives still debate over the pronunciation of ‘Ckhl-an-gum.’

Penally

Most people have learned the ‘Ll’ sound in Welsh, which features not just in Llangwm, but many other places in the county. But that leads to the question: “Why is it Penally then?” The same goes for Begelly.

Maenclochog

‘Mine-clockh-og’ is one of the place names that will just confuse anyone who goes near it who isn’t from there.

Eglwyswrw

The same goes for ‘Eg-loow-soo-roo,’ where someone will undoubtedly ask: “How many consonants?”

Wiston

Wiston like listen, not Wiston like piston.

Bwlchygroes

Towards the north end of Pembrokeshire, people travelling south may come across this village before many others, and would only be correct if pronouncing it ‘Bull-hha-gra-ys.’

Pentlepoir

Once people have entered the county and seen many places, one they may come across is Pentlepoir, and any visitors to the county of a high class might wish to pronounce it ‘Pentle-pwaa,’ rather its more appropriate ‘Pentle-poy-err.’

Slebech

Visitors may be wary of the ‘ch’ popping up in town and village names, trying to catch them out. And that is where Slebech comes in, to fool them as they think they are avoiding being fooled. When they say ‘Sle-beckh,’ people should laugh at them for mispronouncing the quite simple ‘Sle-bi-ch.’

Croesgoch

Between Fishguard and St Davids, some people may get confused on how to pronounce the village of ‘Croys-gockh.’

Pwllgwaelod

One place where the ‘w’ pronounced as a ‘u’ goes out the door, but only on one of them. ‘Pull-gwaiy-lod.’