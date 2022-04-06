A new hotel opening as part of the Celtic Collection, which includes the prestigious Celtic Manor Resort, is set to open its doors in Milford Haven this weekend. Featuring a picturesque panoramic view of the surrounding waterfront and a restaurant serving delectable dishes for guests and locals alike, this new development brings the opportunity for both visitors from afar and people who live locally to enjoy the surrounding area and indulge in some quality relaxation time.

Comprised of 100 rooms spanning 4 floors, the Tŷ Milford Waterfront hotel features a refined dining experience in the ‘dulse’ bar and restaurant. Boasting an extensive menu with A La Carte, Sunday Lunch, Bar options and even a special Jubilee Weekend Celebration menu; there is bound to be a dish to tempt you. Spearheaded by Executive Chef Simon Cockford, the menu is inspired by the “fresh seafood, drifting seaweed and sparkling tides” of Pembrokeshire says Executive Chef Cockford.

Executive Chef Simon Cockford was inspired by the bountiful, fresh and local seafood found in Pembrokeshire

Thanks to an edible selection of seaweed growing around the coast of Pembrokeshire, the menu has been infused with the unmistakable ‘umami’ flavour, which has gone on to become the motif of the dulse restaurant itself, making it one of the abundant fresh and local ingredients used within the kitchen. This vibrant and inviting venue is a must-try if you’d like to emulate the beautiful coastal sensations of the surrounding area and is here to be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. You can book now at: https://www.ty-hotels.com/destinations/milford-waterfront/dining/

Dine with a gorgeous waterside view at the 'dulse restaurant and bar'

Elsewhere in this stunning new complex you can find plush rooms with plenty of modern comfort and convenience, including air conditioning, 43inch HD televisions, complimentary WiFi, tea and coffee facilities and quality toiletries. Experience mesmerising views of the mariner at sunset from Superior Mariner View Rooms or take some time to relax with the family in a spacious family room, equipped to accommodate two adults and two children. The hotel also features the Activi-tŷ Suite, perfect for a spot of working out in your downtime.

Superior family room with mariner view and balcony

For more information about the Tŷ Milford Waterfront Hotel, including booking information, dining reservations and more, visit: https://www.ty-hotels.com/destinations/milford-waterfront/. The Tŷ Milford Waterfront Hotel opens April 8th 2022.