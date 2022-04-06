RNLI lifeguards are urging caution ahead of the Easter holidays, as many lifeguards return to busy beaches across Wales.

Lifeguards will be returning to busy beaches, including Whitesands in north Pembrokeshire, from 10am on Saturday, April 9, and will be patrolling between 10am and 6pm.

Recent figures show that lifeguards assisted 6,834 people across 34 of Wales’ beaches last summer, during 1,858 incidents, while more than 20million people visited a lifeguarded beach – a 25 per cent increase.

Further safety patrols will be occurring across the Bank Holiday weekend at Tenby South beach as well as other across Wales.

To see your nearest patrolled beach, visit rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches.

The RNLI is urging anyone visiting the coast this summer to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe by following beach safety advice:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water – don’t allow your family to swim alone

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float

In an emergency, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard

Chris Cousens, RNLI Regional water safety lead said: “Heading to coastal waters is a great way to have fun and stay active, especially during the summer months.

“But weather conditions can change quickly and, if you’re not careful, you can easily get caught out.

“It is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the hazards of the environment. It can be an unpredictable environment, particularly during early summer when the risk of cold water shock significantly increases, as air temperatures warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold.

“With this in mind, we urge beach visitors to come dressed appropriately to ensure your visit is both safe and enjoyable.

“For activities like paddleboarding, we’d recommend you wear a wetsuit, as it will keep you warm in an emergency. Wearing an appropriate buoyancy aid or lifejacket is also vital, and carry a means of calling for help, such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.”