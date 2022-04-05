A Pembroke Dock man who drove off in his grandmother’s car despite not having authority to do so has been disuqalified from driving for 12 months.
Pleading guilty to the charge of taking the vehicle without the owner’s consent before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday was Kieran Murray, 23, of Laws Street, Pembroke Dock.
He pleaded guilty to additional charges of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and of driving without third party insurance.
For the Prosecution, Sian Vaughan said the offence took place on September 14 when Murray was staying with his grandmother.
“He asked her to go and collect his phone charger but she refused to do so because she’d been drinking,” said Ms Vaughan.
Minutes later, his grandmother noticed that her car was being driven away from her property by Murray.
Representing the defendant, Mr Tom Lloyd said his client deeply regretted the incident, particularly given that it was against his grandmother.
“The sole cause of all his problems are drugs,” said Mr Lloyd. “But the most important things in his life are his family. He now wants to move on.”
After hearing the evidence magistrates imposed a 12 month community order on Murray, the conditions being that he attends a drugs rehabilitation programme plus a 15-day rehabilitation requirement.
He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.