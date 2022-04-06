A 24-year-old Saundersfoot man has been sent to Crown Court to face trial for three charges relating to child pornography.
Owen Davies of Pennant Avenue, Saundersfoot is charged with making two Category B images of a child and of making 12 Category C images of a child between February 1, 2017 and August 4, 2020. Both offences are alleged to have taken place in Abingdon.
Davies denies both charges.
He denies a third charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image of a person performing sexual intercourse with a kangaroo.
Davies, who wore dark trousers, a white shirt and dark tie, was accompanied in court by his family. Davies’s original address given to the court was Squadron, 3 Regiment, Dalton Barracks, Abingdon.
After hearing facts from both the Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan and defence lawyer Mr David Williams, magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed all three charges to Swansea Crown Court. The trial will proceed on May 3 and Davies was released on unconditional bail.
