Three Pembrokeshire schools have partially closed today (Wednesday, April 6), as Covid-related staff shortages continue to hit schools across the county.

Henry Tudor School in Pembroke, Portfield School in Haverfordwest and Cosheston VC School, have both partially closed today, with Covid-19 continuing to affect the education of Pembrokeshire’s children.

Henry Tudor School, which was partially closed last week, is closed to Year Eight learners today.

Pembrokeshire County Council said about the school’s closure: “Year Eight are asked to work on Google classroom from home on Wednesday, April 6.

“All other year groups are to attend school as usual.”

It is hoped however, that Henry Tudor School will return to a ‘fully open’ status tomorrow, the same cannot be said for Cosheston VC School.

The VC school will remain partially closed between today and Friday, April 8 – the date when schools break up. This means that one class will not return to school until after the Easter holidays.

The local authority continued about the school’s partial closure: “Dosbarth Seren - KS2 class - closed due to staff shortages.”

Since this morning, Portfield School in Haverfordwest has partially closed 'due to high levels of illness.'

Pembrokeshire County Council said: "Partial closure of Dolphin and Nolton classes."

Improving from yesterday, Lamphey Primary School, which was partially closed yesterday due to no water supply, is back fully open.

A Welsh government spokesperson said on Covid-related staff shortages across Wales: “We know that some schools have been operating under staffing pressures, and we continue to work closely with local authorities and supply agencies to help alleviate some of these staffing pressures.

"We have also extended our scheme to place newly qualified teachers into paid posts in schools for another term.

"This scheme was introduced in the autumn and has not only helped to create extra capacity in schools but also enabled those at the very start of their teaching careers to gain valuable experience.”

“We have also provided a total of £128million to the Recruit, Recover, Raise Standards programme in 2020-21 and 2021-22 to fund additional teachers and other school staff.”