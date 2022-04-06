The names of those fighting for votes in May’s local election have been published by Pembrokeshire County Council..

Nominees had until 4pm on Tuesday, April 5 to put their names forward for one of 60 seats on the council for the next five years.

The council does not currently have a political party with overall control with 21 unaffiliated members, 13 Independent group seats, 11 Conservative members, seven Labour seats, six Plaid Cymru members and one seat each for the Lib Dems and UKIP.

There are 19 uncontested seats where there will be no vote and the incumbent member will be returned unopposed. This includes five Conservative councillors, four Labour, one Plaid Cymru member and nine independent councillors.

There will be no polls in St Dogmael, Cilgerran and Eglwyswrw, Fishguard: North West, Letterston, Wiston, Rudbaxton and Spittal, Haverfordwest: Priory, Haverfordwest: Portfield, Merlin’s Bridge, Neyland: East, Neyland: West, Milford: East, Milford: Hubberston, Martletwy, Narberth: Rural, East Williamston, Tenby: North,

Pembroke Dock: Market, and Pembroke Dock: Pennar.

There are 106 names nominated for various seats across the county with political parties and independents represented.

The number of wards in the county has been reduced by one following acceptance by the Welsh Government of Local Democracy and Boundary Commission recommendations to improve electoral parity.

This will be the first election under the new boundary arrangements and some voters will be casting their votes in different wards but further information will be provided with voter material in the run up to May 5.

This is also the first time 16 and 17-year-olds can vote, with the registration deadline midday on April 14.