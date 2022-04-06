The mayor of Neyland has revealed that he will be stepping down as a town councillor, after serving his community for three and a half decades.
Cllr Simon Hancock chaired his last meeting as mayor on the evening of Monday, April 4, during his 11th stint as mayor of the town - and after 35 years as a town councillor.
He has not sought re-election as a town councillor this year, but will still remain as a county councillor.
Furthermore, he remains a valued member of the Pembrokeshire community, being curator of Haverfordwest Town Museum and chairman of the Pembrokeshire Historical Society.
Stepping down from Neyland Town Council, Cllr Simon Hancock said: “It has been an immense honour and privilege to serve as see the community as a town councillor for the past three and a half decades.
“My 11 terms as mayor have given me a unique insight into people, organisations and events.
“Neyland has changes and improved in so many ways since I was first elected mayor back in 1990.
“I am most grateful for support from other councillors and the wonderfully professional town clerk, Jane.
“Other challenges now await.”
