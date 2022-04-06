Primary school pupils in Pembrokeshire have taken part in a litter picking event on Milford Waterfront, to support Keep Wales Tidy in national campaigns.

Pupils from St Francis Catholic Primary School attended the event on Thursday, March 30, helping litter pick the area and helping with the local dog fouling issue.

After an increase in dog fouling in the area, the children spray painted bins across the parkrun route pink to highlight the issue.

Milford Waterfront parkrun event director, Karen Lewis said: “Our parkrun event is extremely popular and we’re seeing a growing number of tourists from all over the world attend every week including more and more young children.

“It’s a shame our course is remote enough for irresponsible dog owners to feel they can let their dogs roam free.

“We’re making a stance by supporting Keep Wales Tidy in tackling this issue and to ask people to clean up after their dog. As well as the health risks associated with dog mess, we don’t want to have to clean up dog mess every week.”

The pupils spray painting a bin on the parkrun route. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Keep Wales Tidy launched the Dog Fouling campaign last year and more details can be found on keepwalestidy.cymru

Furthermore, the school pupils also conducted a general litter pick around the marina and in less than two hours collected a total of six bags weighing more than 10kg.

Mrs Roberts, the school headteacher, commented: “We were delighted to be invited by the staff of Keep Wales Tidy to take part in the efforts to improve our local area.

“Our Eco-Club members are very aware of the responsibility they have to protect and nurture our environment and are keen to take part in any activity that helps to support that.

“They were particularly proud to be considered custodians of Milford Haven and would welcome further opportunities to develop this role.”

Unfortunately, two other local schools (Gelliswick VC Primary and Milford Haven Community Primary School) had to pull out of the event last Thursday due to Covid-related staff shortages.

However, it is hoped these schools will be able take part in similar litter picking events later in the year.