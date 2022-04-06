A Pembrokeshire foundation has donated £14,000 to the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, which was raised at the inaugural Child of Wales Awards 2022.
The awards saw £50,000 raised for several charities, including Bluestone Foundation, who wished to donate the money to the Red Cross Appeal to help Ukrainian children.
The money will be used to provide food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes and shelter.
Yvonne Buckingham, director of communications at Bluestone, said: “We’re all aware of the humanitarian situation on the border of Ukraine. We decided collectively with the other charities involved in the Child of Wales Awards that the money should be directed to those children in need as a result of the situation.”
The Child of Wales Awards were held in early March in Cardiff, with a celebration of heroism, talent and courage of Wales’s young people.
Having been postponed three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was finally held at the Mercure Holland House Hotel, hosted by television presenter Gethin Jones.
“We’re very pleased that the awards ceremony not only celebrated the achievements of children in Wales, but will go to helping many more in need as a result of the humanitarian situation,” added Yvonne.
