New evidence has emerged from a 46-year-old murder case which has again lead to locals and politicians calling for a reinvestigation.

Last year a campaign was launched to re-open the inquest into the deaths of brother and sister, Griff and Patti Thomas, who were found dead in their Llangolman farmhouse just before Christmas 1976.

The subsequent inquest declared that Griff, 73, had murdered his sister Patti, 70, before deliberately setting himself on fire.

Local residents, along with family members, have never accepted the verdicts. Griff was deeply religious and had severe arthritis, they believe he would never have been capable of attacking his sister or setting himself on fire.

New evidence has now emerged claiming that Patti was involved in a confrontation with a woman in Haverfordwest just weeks before her death.

At the end of November 1976, Patti’s cousin, Sarah Mary Luke, met Patti outside Ocky White and found her in a distressed state.

Clebran Papur Bro reveals that the woman ‘had made it obvious she wanted Griff and Patti out of Ffynnon Samson so she could buy the place’.

Sarah Mary Luke’s daughter, Sandra Jellicoe, said they both thought of relaying the information to the police at the time but did not as they believed the killer would be caught imminently.

“Sandra related how her mother met her cousin Patti outside Ocky White in Haverfordwest and found her in a distressed state,” said campaign coordinator, Hefin Wyn.

“She had just met a woman who had made it obvious she wanted Griff and Patti out of Ffynnon Samson so she could buy the place.

“Mrs Jellicoe has given the police a statement based on this information. The investigation at the time might have taken a different course if this had been known.”

The revelation has lead Senedd member for Mid-Wales, Cefin Campbell, to pledge support for a new investigation.

“The latest revelation in Clebran revealing the evidence given by Sarah Mary Luke raises further questions regarding what actually happened at Ffynnon Samson almost half a century ago,” he said.

“I know many within the local community, and further afield across the whole of Pembrokeshire are keen to see this case re-opened by the authorities – especially on considering the new forensic work developed by the police over the last decades.

“I am happy to support the community’s wishes – and am hopeful an investigation will bring new light to bear on what happened at Llangolman”

Campaign coordinator Mr Wyn added: “We contend there was insufficient evidence as well to prove Griff had murdered his sister. His name must be cleared.

“We expect the information provided by Sandra Jellicoe and the political pressure to be sufficient to order a re-opening of the inquest at least.”