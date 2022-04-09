A six-bedroom 15th-century manor is up for sale in-between two major Pembrokeshire towns, and is going for north of £1million.
Johnston manor, on the outskirts of the town and in between Haverfordwest and Milford Haven, is currently up for sale for £1,275,000.
The former home of Lord Kensington holds nine and a half acres, along with holiday cottages, a pond area, a vegetable garden, a large barn, stables and four grazing fields.
Georgian tiles in the entrance hall, the Victorian gardens and Georgian staircase are just some of the ways this property is steeped in history.
Described as potential for development, the property is currently operating successfully as holiday lets, earning £800 to £1,000 weekly.
The main building in the property has six bedrooms, one of which is en-suite and a master bedroom of 23'6 x 14'1 with a walk-in wardrobe and a balcony.
One of the cottages, named ‘The Seymore,’ has two en-suite bedrooms, along with an open plan lounge/kitchen/diner, with a rear garden too.
Another cottage, ‘The Lavington,’ houses one en-suite bedroom along with another open plan lounge/kitchen/diner, with a rear garden and seating area as well.
To read more about this property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/118356191#/?channel=RES_BUY
