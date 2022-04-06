Vision Theatre Company, Pembrokeshire’s newest performing arts hub, is bringing the critically acclaimed Into the Woods - music and lyrics by the great Stephen Sondheim - to St Mary’s Church, in Haverfordwest this week, April 7 and 8.
Vision is producing the musical in concert format - as a tribute to the much-missed great of musical theatre - who died last year.
James Lapine, who wrote the original book, and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favourite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.
The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
The musical was given the Hollywood treatment in 2014, with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and James Cordon among the stars.
Tickets are available from www.visionartswales.com. Both shows start at 7.30pm.
