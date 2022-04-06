Dangerous driving and speeding through roadworks has resulted in ‘numerous near misses’ in the first months of a major Pembrokeshire traffic scheme.

A 30mph temporary speed limit has been in force on the A40 between Robeston Wathen and Llanddewi Velfrey since January as work gets underway on the two-year, £60m project to construct the Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross by-pass.

The speed restriction – reinforced by digital signage - has been put in place for safety reasons with concerned contractors Welsh civil engineering firm Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd now considering further measures.

In a statement following the road scheme’s first Local Authority Liaison Committee meeting, the contractors highlighted ‘notable examples of bad driving’, including ‘numerous near misses’ which reinforced the need for the 30mph limit.

One, in November 2021 - before the limit was introduced - saw a motorist who ‘seemingly overlooked the temporary traffic lights and advance signage’ driving through the working area.

As a result, a worker in high-vis clothing had to jump into the hedge on the verge to avoid bring hit by the vehicle.

In another incident earlier this year, an articulated lorry overtook another that was travelling at 30mph, narrowly missing a works vehicle pulling out of a clearly-marked construction exit point.

“Incidents such as this are witnessed and experienced by our workforce on a daily basis,” the statement added.

Workers and motorists are being encouraged to report bad driving and dash cams will be fitted to all Griffiths vehicles on site which don’t already have them.

The contractors are now looking at the second phase of temporary traffic restrictions to assist the construction work around Bethel Chapel, Llanddewi Velfrey.

This will be done taking on board the feedback from the public, local councillors and traffic liaison group members ‘as we strive to ease driver frustration and reduce the urge for motorists to overtake within the areas od temporary traffic management.’

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “Griffiths regularly reviews the temporary traffic management arrangements and speed restrictions in light of the transient requirements for the project with consideration to minimising the impact on the travelling public.

"Any changes implemented are following consultations with the client and necessary stakeholders.”