HAVERFORDWEST'S Western Quayside Development has thrown up a host of surprises, including an iron foundry and a cemetery.

Dyfed Archaeological Trust were called in to excavate the site that is currently being developed by Pembrokeshire County Council to provide among other things a local food market.

DAT announced that the excavation is coming to an end. They recently revealed it unearthed among other things a burial site and Medieval floor tiles.

Seventeen burials have been excavated which may have been associated with the Medieval friary of St Saviours that existed nearby.

The exact location of the friary has never been ascertained and it was hoped remains of the friary buildings would be identified, however this has not been confirmed.

Excavations also revealed the casting pits of an old iron foundry believed to be abandoned in 1903.

Dyfed Archaeological Trust has been working at the retail and hospitality redevelopment site for 18 weeks.

Fran Murphy, from the trust, said the excavation was the first one to take place in Haverfordwest.

"It will tell us so much about the continuous development of this thriving town through the ages, and its vital connection with the Western Cleddau River.

“It will give us insights into how people lived and died, their occupations, what they ate and drank even, and prove a valuable source of information for years to come.”