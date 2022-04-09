HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, April 6.

Jack Desmond Sandy

Sandy Jack Desmond Died peacefully on the 27th March 2022, aged 98. Widower of Barbara and Meriel, father of David, Jonathan, Caroline and Michael grandfather of Laura, Christopher, Emma, Jack, Barnaby and Kate. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at Westerleigh Crematorium, Westerleigh, Bristol BS37 8QP on the 29th April 2022 at 10.15am. No flowers please but donations if desired to RNIB, The Scar Free Foundation, The Salvation Army.

Shirley Williams Bem

SHIRLEY WILLIAMS BEM Peacefully at Furzy Bank, Leweston on Monday 4th April surrounded by her family Shirley Williams BEM of Leweston Farm, Camrose aged 72 years. Beloved wife of the late Nigel, devoted daughter of Glenys, much loved mother of Kathryn and Richard, adored grandma of Lottie, Wil, Annabelle, Luc and Leo and dear sister and sister-in-law of Rob and Elaine. The funeral service arrangements to be finalised. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Mrs Jennifer Mary Elizabeth Griffiths

MRS. J. M. E. GRIFITHS CAREW The death occurred at Withybush Hospital on Monday 28th March 2022 of Mrs. Jennifer Mary Elizabeth Griffiths aged 82 years of Kesteven Court, Carew. Beloved wife of Eric, dearly loved Mum of Katrina, Debbie and Darren Cherished Nanny and Great-Nanny Much loved Aunt. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 19th April at St. Mary's Church, Carew Cheriton at 2.00pm prior to interment in Carew Cheriton Cemetery. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired, for St. Mary's Church, Carew which may be sent c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

Miss Joyce Irene Murray

Miss. Joyce Irene Murray, Milford Haven The death occurred peacefully at her home recently of Miss. Joyce Irene Murray, aged 92 years of Hakin, Milford Haven. Respecting her wishes a private funeral service has taken place. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Mrs Eira Mary Rowe

Mrs Eira Mary Rowe – Scleddau Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday 2nd April, Eira of Langton Farm, Scleddau. Beloved wife of John, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and auntie. Funeral service on Tuesday 12th April at Penybont Chapel, Wolfscastle at 2:30pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' or 'Chemotherapy Day Unit (Withybush Hospital)' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Marion Coles

Mrs. Marion Coles Pembroke Dock The sad death occurred suddenly but peacefully at her home in Pembroke Dock on Wednesday 23rd. March of Mrs. Marion Coles, aged 82 years. She was the devoted and cherished wife of Alan Coles and the darling mother of Elizabeth. Upper Killay born, she lived much of her life in Pembroke Dock where she worked in Laws Street Surgery for many years. Marion will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness and quiet humour. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 12th. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30.pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in lieu in Marion's memory may be made to Greenacres Rescue Ltd. Bank transfer A/C 01580299, sort code 40-23-21, or through PayPal Giving Fund at Paypal.com/gb/fundraiser/charity/129520. Or cheques payable to Greenacres Rescue Ltd. Please use In Memory Of Marion Coles as a reference. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mr Edward "Ted" Foster

Mr. Edward Foster "Ted" Pembroke Dock The death occurred peacefully at his home in Front Street, Pembroke Dock and surrounded by his family on Wednesday 23rd. March of Mr. Ted Foster, formerly of Hobbs Point, Pembroke Dock. Ever the gentleman, Ted kept family and carers smiling to the end. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Marion, children, Murray and Megan together with Amy and Chris, grandchildren Ruby, Tom and Gracie and all those whose life he touched over the years. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 12th. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30.am. This will be followed by refreshments at The Shipwright, Front Street, Pembroke Dock and any friends who would like to pay their final respects are very welcome. Family flowers only please. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Doreen May Saunders

Mrs. Doreen May Saunders Pembroke The death occurred peacefully at her home and surrounded by her devoted family on Wednesday 30th. March of Mrs. Doreen Saunders of Golden Hill, Pembroke. Much loved wife of the late John, she was 78. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 19th. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15.pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Doreen for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

David Rochester Redpath

David Rochester Redpath of Lawrenny and formerly Wallis Woolen Mill A memorial service for David is to be held at Lawrenny Church on Thursday 14th April at 11.00am to be followed by a reception at Lawrenny Cricket Club. Enquiries to W.G. Bernard Mathias & Daughter, Funeral Directors, St. Davids 01437 720537

Clifford James 'Cliffy Post' Hayes

'Cliffy Post' Clifford James Hayes (Ex Postman in Narberth) Tenby Passed peacefully at home on 26th March 2022 aged 86. Sadly missed by wife Marina. The funeral service will take place on Monday, 11th April at St. Mary's Church, Tenby at 1.00pm followed by interment at Tenby New Cemetery. Refreshments at The Imperial Hotel, Tenby after the service. Flowers are optional or donations if desired made payable to Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via website www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Mr Luke Michael Draycott

MR. L. M. DRAYCOTT (PEMBROKE) On Tuesday 22nd March 2022, Mr Luke Michael Draycott. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 14th April at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for Get the boys a lift or 2 Wish upon a star c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Mrs Eirlys Morris

Mrs Eirlys Morris - Fishguard On Friday March 25th at Withybush Hospital, Eirlys of Penyraber, Fishguard. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Mel, a much-loved sister and sister-in-law, treasured aunt and great aunt and caring friend to many. Funeral service on Wednesday 13th April at The Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 10.45am followed by a private cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth. Mourning clothes optional. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Abergwaun Gateway Club' c/o Paul Jenkins and Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Jean Elizabeth Garside

Mrs Jean Elizabeth Garside Narberth Sadly passed away on 28th March 2022, aged 95, at Blaenmarlais Care Home, Narberth. A native of Waterston, Pembrokeshire, Jean will be much missed by her surviving children Jaqueline, Jennifer, Ruth, Colin and John, together with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. The funeral service takes place on Wednesday 13th April at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, at 11:30am. There will be family flowers only, with any donations, if desired, to Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via website www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Mr Hughie Treloar

Mr. Hughie Treloar Pembroke The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital following a short illness, on Monday 21st. March of Mr. Desmond Hugh Treloar "Hughie" of Whitehall Avenue, Pembroke. The devoted husband of Sheila and a much loved father and grandfather, Hughie was 78 and will be greatly missed by all his family and very many friends. The funeral will take place on Friday 8th. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.00.pm. Family flowers only please. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Eileen Anne Towler

Mrs. Eileen Anne Towler Haverfordwest The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Wednesday 23rd. March of Mrs. Eileen Towler of Heritage Park, Haverfordwest. She was 88. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 19th. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.00.pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Eileen for Ward 4, Withybush Hospital may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Wyndham Brinley "Mr Ows" Owens

Wyndham Brinley Owens "Mr. Ows" of Haverfordwest Wyndham passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on 28th March 2022 aged 75 years. Much loved husband to Eileen, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Private funeral service. Wyndham will be leaving Roy Folland & Son Chapel of Rest at 9.30am on Friday 22nd April for anyone who would like to pay their last respects. A warm invite for everyone to join the family at Haverfordwest Cricket Club from 4.00pm on Friday 22nd April to celebrate Wyndham's life. Bright coloured clothes, rugby, football or dart shirts to be worn, no black! Donations for Ward 7, Withybush Hospital can be sent c/o Mrs. Hayley Francis-Owens, 27 Woodlands Park, Haverfordwest, SA61 1LR. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Mr David John Burrell

Mr. David John Burrell Pembroke Dock The death occurred peacefully at his home on Wednesday 30th March following a brave battle against illness of Mr. Dave Burrell of Ocean Way, Pennar, Pembroke Dock. He was 74. The funeral will take place on Thursday 21st. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.00.pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Dave for The Paul Sartori Foundation and The Macmillan Nurses may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

John Morris Price

John Morris Price Passed away suddenly in St. Davids on March 24th, aged 79 years. John, Beloved husband of the late Elaine, devoted father of Sian, a dear uncle and friend. Funeral service on Thursday 7th April, 2.00pm in Ebenezer Chapel, St. Davids followed by interment in St. Davids Cemetery Family flowers only, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias, 62 New Street, St. Davids, SA62 6SU

Mrs Jean Doris Stewart

Mrs Jean Doris Stewart Angle The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at her home on Thursday 31st. March of Mrs. Jean Stewart of Dolphin Rise, Angle. She was 80. The funeral will take place on Thursday 14th. April with a service at St. Mary's Church, Angle at 11.00.am followed by interment in the Churchyard. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Katharina Trem

Trem Katharina Peacefully at Tregaron Hospital on Saturday 2nd April, Katharina of Market Gardens, Brecon Terrace, Cardigan, devoted wife of the late George, loving mother of Monica, Suzy, David and Johnny, proud grandmother of Samantha, respected mother in law of Pip. Public funeral service at St Mary's Church Cardigan followed by Cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth. Date to be arranged enquires to the funeral Director Mr Peter Evans, Tel: 01239 615266.

Mrs Kathryn Bremner Hudson

MRS. K. B. HUDSON BEGELLY The death occurred at South Pembs. Hospital, Pembroke Dock on Wednesday 23rd March 2022 of Mrs Kathryn Bremner Hudson aged 92 years, of Begelly, Kilgetty. Beloved wife of the late Gerald and a much loved mother. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 20th April at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 11.30am. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired for The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales, which may be sent c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (Tel: 01834 831876) and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS who are conducting the arrangements.

Mrs Hazel Roberts

Mrs. Hazel Roberts Pembroke The death occurred peacefully at her home on Wednesday 30th. March surrounded by her loving family of Mrs. Hazel Roberts of Ashdale Lane, Pembroke. Devoted and much loved wife of Mal, she was 72. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 20th. April with a service at Gilead CM Church at 2.00.pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Edith Eynon

Mrs. Edith Eynon Pembroke Dock The death occurred peacefully at Hollyland Lodge on Monday 21st. March of Mrs. Edith "Edie" Eynon of Kitchener Close, Pembroke Dock. The devoted wife of the late Wally and a much loved mother and grandmother, she was 88. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 6th. April with a service at Monkton Priory Church at 11.30.am followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Edie for Dementia UK may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mr John Buy

Mr. John Buy Castlemartin The death occurred peacefully at his home and surrounded by his family of Mr John Buy of Castlemartin. He was 84. The funeral will take place on Thursday 14th. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45.pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of John for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Sylvia Hart

Mrs. Sylvia Hart Pembroke Dock The death occurred peacefully at her home on Sunday 20th. March of Mrs. Sylvia Hart of Ocean Way, Pennar, Pembroke Dock. The devoted wife of Alf and a much loved mother and grandmother, she was 82. The funeral will take place on Monday 11th. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 2.30.pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Sylvia may be made to a charity of your own choice. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mr Bernard John

Mr. B. JOHN Llanelli (formerly of Pembroke Dock) It is with great sadness that his family announce the passing of Bernard on 26th March 2022. Bernard also affectionately known as Bernie or Bertie was originally from Pembroke Dock, but has lived for many years in Llanelli. He was a loving husband of Val; Dad to Ian and Elaine; Grandad to Alisha, Cerys, Sarah, and Francis; and Great Grandad to Freddie. He will be missed by many. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 7th April at Arthur Cambrey Funeral Directors, Chapel of Rest, Llanelli at 14.00pm The burial will be at Llanion Cemetery Pembroke Dock on Friday 8th April at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made directly to Diabetes UK via their website. Further enquiries for the Llanelli service to Arthur Cambrey Funeral Directors, Alban Road, Llanelli, SA15 1ES Tel : 01554 772829 Further enquiries for the Pembroke Dock burial to E.C. Thomas & Sons, 21 Main St Pembroke, SA71 4JS Tel: 01646 682680

Mrs Lynne Vincent-Davies

Mrs. Lynne Vincent-Davies of Crundale, Haverfordwest Lynne passed away peacefully at her home on March 29th, surrounded by her family aged 73 years. Much loved and loving wife of Stephen, beloved mother of Lindsey and Sarah, devoted grandmother of Ellie, Lucy, Charlie and Thomas and sister of Rob and David, she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends. Funeral Wednesday April 13th service 1.00 pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be made payable to the Paul Sartori Foundation and sent c/o The Treasurer, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821).

Mrs Beth Lord

Mrs. Beth Lord Rosemarket The death occurred at her home recently of Mrs. Beth Lord, aged 70 years of Rosemarket. Devoted wife of the late Tony, Beth will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her. Respecting her wishes a private funeral service has taken place. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.