Established in 1998, Direct Nursing Services has been operating successfully as a nursing agency throughout South and West Wales and is a major provider of agency nurses and healthcare support workers.
Our success begins with a rigorous recruitment process that ensures every DNS agency worker has the most appropriate, recent and relevant experience for the field in which they wish to practice.
Being a local agency, we aim to provide continuity of staff wherever possible. We successfully support over 200 clients across South Mid and West Wales, and we have a proven track record of finding you the right staff at the last minute.
Our nurses and carers are provided with round-the-clock support from our experienced and specialist recruitment and clinical team, and we provide an out-of-hours service that runs 24 hours, 7 days a week as standard.
Aims and Objectives of our Organisation:
- Direct Nursing Services objective is to provide our clients with appropriately skilled experienced nurses and support workers to deliver a high standard of care.
- To deliver a fast-first-class service to all our clients.
- To provide highly vetted and professional nurses who are able to complement the service of our clients and assist them to deliver the highest standards of patient care.
- To ensure that all nurses deliver services to the standards laid out by the organisation and its regulatory bodies.
- To ensure that the services is delivered flexibly, attentively and in non-discriminatory fashion.
- To ensure that our client needs, and values are respected in matters of religion, culture, race or ethnic origin, sexuality and sexual orientation, political affiliation, marital status, age, parenthood and disabilities or impairment.
- To manage and implement an ongoing process of continual investment and improvement throughout the organisation and with particular emphasis on the selection, recruitment, training, and professional development of the nursing agency.
Join Direct Nursing Services:
- Would you like to works for one of Wales most successful Nursing Agencies?
- Work around your family commitments and your lifestyle choices. An agency that can offer you fulltime, part time, or just the occasional shifts.
- Student Nurses can choose to work while studying.
- All agency workers must be authorised to work in the European Economic Community (EEC).
- All Qualified Nurses must have experience and have current, unrestricted NMC registration.
