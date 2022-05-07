An actor is to take on a challenging new role after winning a seat on one of Pembrokeshire’s town councils.
Tenby-born Charles Dale, whose long career has seen him star in Coronation Street, The Lakes, Casualty and The Pembrokeshire Murders, has been successful in gaining election to Tenby Town Council.
Mr Dale, who is also working in the family music store business in Tenby following the recent death of his father Laurie, secured 358 votes in the Tenby South ward election, where nine people were contesting seven seats.
He came in behind the current mayor and mayor-elect, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, who had a triumphant day as she also won the Tenby South seat on Pembrokeshire County Council.
The Tenby South Ward election brings in new members Jason Rossiter and Lynn Attewell and former mayor Tony Brown, with current members Dai Morgan and Matt Ronowitz keeping their seats.
But out go one of the council's longest-serving members, Christine Brown, and the current town crier, Jim Cornwell, who were at the bottom of the poll.
In the Tenby North ward, there were 10 people chasing six seats.
Current deputy mayor Tracey Evans lost her seat, with new contenders Stuart Fecci, Tom Sloan and Helen Keolhane also not being elected.
Topping the Tenby North poll was current town councillor Paul Rapi, with senior member Trevor Hallett, Laurence Blackhall, Sue Lane and Tish Rossiter keeping their seats.
Another new member being welcomed is musician and former teacher Duncan Whitehurst, whose son Harry is a formere Tenby town councillor.
The interest in the Tenby Town Council’s two elections was the greatest it has been for a number of years, said town clerk Andrew Davies.
