A man has lost his licence and must pay £400 after speeding in his BMW on the M4.
The case of Benjamin Haydn Rogers was heard at South West London Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 30.
The court heard that Rogers, 27, was caught driving his BMW at more than 50mph on the M4, contrary to restrictions in place at the time.
The speed recorded by average speed detection cameras, on the stretch of motorway between Shepiston Lane and the junction 3 off slip, was 65 miles an hour.
The offence took place at around 8.31pm on July 30 last year.
Rogers, of Newtons Well, Manorbier Newton, did not appear before the court but entered a guilty plea via the Single Justice Proceedure.
Magistrates disqualified him from driving for six months. They said disqualification was obligatory ‘due to repeat offending’.
Rogers was also fined £276 and must pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
He has until April 27 to pay the total of £400.
Magistrates said that they took Rogers’ guilty plea into account when passing sentence.
