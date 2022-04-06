It’s back and bigger than ever before!

Local film buffs are gearing up for an outdoor experience like none other after Adventure Cinema confirmed it will be setting up camp in Carmarthen’s United Counties Showground this summer.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (12A) is being shown on Friday, June 3 while Mamma Mia! (PG) is on June 4. Both films will be screened at 9.55pm.

“It’s great that the UK’s largest touring outdoor cinema is finally back on the road,” said a spokesman for Adventure Cinema. “Nothing beats watching a movie in the open air and 2022 is going to be a fantastic year for bringing back the whole outdoor experience.

"Naturally, people are still cautious about attending big events which is why it’s great to be able to give people the opportunity to watch them outdoors.”

Adventure Cinema will be following all the relevant government guidelines with the latest measures to ensure a safe, enjoyable and stress-free experience for everyone.

Film fans are allowed to take their own food and snacks along to the event, while children under the age of two can enter for free (film certification applies). Dogs are not allowed at the screenings, apart from guide dogs, and on-site parking will be available.

The company is also advising moviegoers to check the forecast on the day of the screening and come prepared for the conditions.

Tickets cost £14.50 each. Movie goers are welcome to bring their your own chair or blanket, or, for a £20.50 option, they can use relax in a luxury deck chair and savour a bag of popcorn.