Pembrokeshire properties are being sought for a national television show featuring Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer.
In Channel 4's Love It or List It, the property duo go head to head as they battle it out to convince homeowners to either sell their home or refurbish it.
The programme producers are now throwing out some tempting questions to the Pembrokeshire public to encourage them to submit their home to the show.
- Do you and your partner have a love/hate relationship with your house?
- Do they love it but the lack of space drives you up the wall?
- Do they love the location but you're desperate for an upgrade?
- Or have you both simply run out of options and ideas?
If you'd like to be considered for any future series of Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It, you can get in touch with Raise The Roof Productions via homes@raisetheroofproductions.com
Any successful applicants will be contacted by a member for the Love It or List It team.
A spokesman for the company added: "To apply, you must be a home owner and have enough finance in place to fund the renovations of your property and any costs involved in selling your house, should you choose to list it.
"In exchange, Kirstie and Phil will provide you with all their expertise in the world of renovation and property searching."
