APRIL was a successful end to the South Wales Winter Doubles Leagues for Haverfordwest Tennis Club, with the club once again celebrating success.

The women’s first team won the veterans league and were runners-up to Cardiff in Cymru Kitchens division one.

The women’s second team finished third in division six, while their veterans are currently third in division five.

The men’s team finished fourth in division five, and their veterans fourth in division four.

There are further hopes of success in the Senior Home Nations, which see teams from Wales, England, Scotland, and Ireland goes head-to-head in either Wrexham or Bolton from 30 April.

Laura Davies, Jane Allen, and Val Alder have all been selected for Wales in their age groups, a great representation for such a small club as Haverfordwest.

Val goes into the tournament having recently been crowned British Over 65s champion with her partner Ann Brown.

The club held its annual open day on Sunday, April 3.

The event attracted a crowd of around 10 adults and 20 children who all participated in a free tennis session in the sunshine with club coaches Tom Hole and Nathan Jones.

The session was followed by cakes and refreshments in the clubhouse, along with a warm welcome from several club members.

Club chairman Dean Richards said: “It was a very successful day. It was great to see some people tasting tennis for the first time, while others were returning to the sport after 15 years.

“If you are thinking of having a go, I would say come along. Tennis is a sport for all ages, something you can pick up at any time and you can play well into your seventies and eighties.

“It is also a very sociable sport and we are very welcoming to all abilities here in Haverfordwest.”

An event was also held at the club on Tuesday, April 5 by Sports Pembrokeshire who brought several schools down for a taster of tennis and lawn bowls.

Around 100 children were present and took part in various tennis activities

Haverfordwest is also looking forward to the start of the summer leagues and of course, the annual Pembrokeshire Open Tournament, which will take place from Monday, July 4 this year, with the popular finals day on Saturday, July 16.

Anyone wanting to join the club is encouraged to visit the Haverfordwest Tennis Club website or Facebook page for more information.