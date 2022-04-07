PEMBROKESHIRE College students were among 1,100 competitors to make it through to this year’s Skills Competition Wales finals.

In a virtual awards ceremony hosted by Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, 20 Pembrokeshire College students were announced as medal winners securing five gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals.

Last week, medal winners and finalists were then invited to an awards presentation hosted by the college, where students received their medals and certificates from PLANED CEO and Pembrokeshire College chairman, Iwan Thomas.

During the awards presentation, students were congratulated by the college corporation board chairman Iwan Thomas, alongside principal Dr Barry Walters for their achievements.

It was announced that their medal haul placed the college fifth in the medal league table, a huge achievement for the learners, lecturers, and college as a whole.

Dr Walters also told the inspiring story of former learners Sam Everton and Chris Caine who recently competed in the WorldSkills international finals winning Medallions of Excellence.

Before calling the finalists up onto the stage, Dr Walters said: “It is a huge pleasure to be able to celebrate your incredible achievements in front of your family and friends.

“Your achievements place you amongst the most talented young people in Wales and give you a unique platform on which to continue to grow and develop your skills even further. We now look forward to some of you following in the footsteps and Sam and Chris and competing nationally and indeed, internationally.”

Success for Pembrokeshire College students

Finalists could now go on to compete in the national and international competitions at WorldSkills UK, EuroSkills, and WorldSkills international.

Speaking at the virtual awards evening, Minister of Economy, Vaughan Gething said: “Young people in Wales hold the key to this country’s future success so it is great to see initiatives such as Skills Competition Wales and the Inspiring Skills project celebrate and showcase young talent.

“Skills Competition Wales helps to equip young people with the experience and skills they need for personal and professional development.

"It offers individuals the opportunity to build up their confidence and employability skills while allowing employers to teach job-specific skills."