The Living Memory Group, for people who are isolated in the community, is once again opening its doors at Narberth Rugby Club.

The friendly club will be back on Thursday April 14 at 1.30pm. It offers a warm welcome to people who are lonely or have health issues and would like to start socialising again.

The group meets twice a month on the first and third Thursdays.

The Elderly Brothers. Picture: Powerpix Photography

On the first Thursday, there is a singing group with members of Whitland Male Voice Choir providing the music with their guitars. The group are affectionally known as the Elderly Brothers and song sheets are provided for people to enjoy a good sing-along.

The group members enjoy meeting the children. Picture: Powerpix Photography

The second meeting in the month is an intergenerational session with children from Narberth CP School entertaining and bonding with members of the group.

On behalf of the group, Mary Adams said: "There is no cost to coming along and a great band of volunteers make sure that everyone feels welcome.

"You will enjoy a cuppa - again, no cost for refreshments.

"If you can spare a couple of hours to help twice a month we would be delighted to see you."

If you know someone who would like to attend the group, or can bring a family member along. please contact either Mary Adams on 01834 831219; John Llewellyn on 01834 862740 or Huw Jones on 01994 448303.