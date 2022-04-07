PET owners will be the first to tell you how much they love their pets, and we want to celebrate your furry, scaly and feathered friends.
April is National Pet Month, and we want you to show off your animal companions and why they are so special to you.
You can submit your pets using the link https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/pets/
MORE NEWS:
- Town's first major archeaological dig unearths host of surprises
- RNLI urges caution ahead of Easter holidays in Pembrokeshire
National Pet Month – which runs from April 1-May 2 - celebrates responsible pet ownership and raises awareness of being a responsible pet owner through educational campaigns and resources alongside sharing the benefits of animals.
The campaign is run by the Pet Food Manufacturers Association (PFMA) and National Office of Animal Health (NOAH).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.