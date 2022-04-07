After an absence of over two years, Night Out events are returning to Pembrokeshire this week.
Tomorrow, Friday April 8 at 7.30pm, Kepow Theatre will be presenting their show, On the Edge, at Penally Village Hall.
The show can also be seen in Solva Memorial Hall on Sturday April 9.
It offers an evening of wonderful, improvised comedy about all those moments in life when we are on the edge.
It premiered at the Edinburgh Festival and has since been seen at over 300 venues in the UK, with sell-out performances in Canada, America, New Zealand and Hong Kong.
Tickets for the Penally performance, which cost £10 or £8 for children and students, are limited to 50 and so booking is essential.
Contact Judy on 01834 844467, 07790463417, judyandmick@btinternet.com For details of the Solva performance, contact Carol Ann Jones on 01437 761374.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.