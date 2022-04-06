A CARDIGAN man ‘with an amazing voice’ was always too shy and lacking in confidence to perform in public.

Described as ‘quiet and unassuming’ by his family, Lee Herbert instead used his vocal abilities on social media to build up a sizable following.

Following his sudden and unexpected death at the age of 42 last week, Lee’s grieving brother and sister and dad Peter have drawn comfort from the recordings of well-known songs he left behind.

And next week Lee will finally take centre stage for his first public performance when a selection of the songs he covered will be played to mourners at his funeral at Narberth Crematorium.

“We’ve always known Lee had a truly amazing voice,” his sister Katie told the Tivy-Side.

“But because he was so shy and quiet the only place I could ever get to sing with him was in the car!”

It was only after Lee’s death on Friday that Katie discovered over 1,400 songs he had recorded on the Smule social singing app.

And she was even more astonished to find out her ‘shy and retiring’ brother had over 1,000 followers!

“I spoke to my brother George and he agreed we really must have Lee singing at his own funeral,” she said.

“Lee could sing pretty much everything from any given artist – Paul Young, Wet Wet Wet and Ed Sheeran to name but a few.

“He was a very artistic guy who could really harmonize, yet so unassuming.

“No one ever had a bad word to say about Lee. He was a very caring person – always there if needed.”

Lee worked as manager of Cardigan Co-Op for several years, prior to becoming a counter clerk at the town’s Post Office.

He was also a stalwart of Cardigan Theatre where his technical expertise was greatly valued.

“It’ll be so nice to share Lee’s singing with everyone who comes to his funeral at Narberth on April 16,” continued Katie.

“We want as many people to attend as possible – to show just how loved he was.

“I like to think we’ll all be turning a huge negative into a massive positive.”