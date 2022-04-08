The best place to live in Wales has been revealed.

Six Welsh locations made it into the 2022 edition of the Sunday Times Best Places to Live list, including St Dogmaels.

The town was praised by the Sunday Times for its “star attraction”, the market.

They said: “The inspiring local producers’ market is the star attraction of this far-flung corner of beautiful Pembrokeshire.

“Poppit Sands is one of the area’s best beaches, there’s a village shop and a community that showed its mettle in getting together to save the White Hart Pub from closure.”

Llandeilo was named the best place to live in Wales

Llandeilo, in Carmarthenshire, topped the list of six Welsh locations to make the list, that included Conwy, Penarth, Ruthin and Usk.

Glowing with praise for Llandeilo, the Sunday Times said: “It’s rare to see so many nice things in such a small area.

“Whether you want a freshly made Welsh cake from Heavenly or a unique piece of local arts and crafts, the independent shops and cafés in Llandeilo's tiny centre are full of the good things in life.

“Its colourful houses are a delightful backdrop and the surrounding countryside is full of magical places to explore.”

The Sunday Times’s expert judges behind the guide assess a wide range of factors, from schools, transport and broadband to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.

They look to celebrate improving towns, villages or city centres, attractive, well-designed homes and locations bursting with community spirit – which the pandemic has shown to be the most vital quality of all.

Penarth also made the Sunday Times list

An average house price for each location has been supplied by Halifax, the sponsor of the guide, and up-to-date information on broadband speeds has been provided by Thinkbroadband.com, the UK’s leading independent guide to broadband.

The comprehensive guide, which includes 70 locations, is released online today and an edited version will be available in the paper on Sunday.

Helen Davies, The Times and Sunday Times Property Editor said: “The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list is necessarily subjective. Leave it just to statistics and you will never capture the spirit of a place.

“For that, you need to visit to take into account that ‘you have to be here’ feeling. Is the pub dog-friendly, for example? Can you live car-free? What are the schools and houses like? Is it multicultural and multigenerational, and can it offer a good way of life to lots of different sorts of people?

“This year we have discovered new best places to live, from resurgent city centres in the North, rejuvenated suburbs across the country, hidden villages in the Southwest, and a commutable Scottish island.

“We hope there is something to suit everyone.”

See the full list here.