AT least 10 activists from Pembrokeshire are travelling to London as part of this April’s Extinction Rebellion, to demand the UK Government takes climate change seriously.

They are part of a group of almost 100 activists who are travelling from all over Wales to the daily protests in London, from Saturday April 9 at 10am in Hyde Park.

The group say they will be “impossible to ignore.”

The large-scale Extinction Rebellion action, which will take place over 10 days, will target the fossil fuel economy and demand the government ends new investments and subsidies.

Sian Vaughan, a retired head teacher from north Pembrokeshire, will be attending the protest.

She said: "Climate change is threatening everything we love.

"To keep my family, my community, the beautiful natural world around me safe, I need to help push the government to act, because the change needed goes beyond what we can achieve through individual choices.

"I have to at least try or I won’t be able to live with myself."

Nick Swanell a film maker from South Pembrokeshire said: “As our planet passes multiple tipping points we are seeing denial and delay.

"We must end fossil fuels, and switch to renewables, especially as we have seen how dependent we are on inhumane regimes like Russia, when we could be creating our own wind and solar energy here in the UK.”

A report by the United Nations last month found that the world has a “brief and rapidly” closing window to adapt to climate change.

The action will demand the government ends new fossil fuel investment and licences, and put tax-payers money into wind, tidal and solar subsidies instead.

Lynda Duffill, a charity worker from the county, said: “Our government is choosing to allow this cost of living crisis to happen to the British people, just like they are choosing to stay on fossil fuels.

"Citizens’ Advice predicts that one in four people in this country won’t be able to afford their energy bills by October."