Two men have been arrested following an alleged incident near a Pembrokeshire primary school.
A 21-year-old man from the Fishguard area has been charged with assault while another man, a 20-year-old from Haverfordwest, has been charged with driving without insurance.
Police said that the 21-year-old is alleged to have assaulted a 39-year-old man, following a confrontation surrounding possible dangerous driving in Goodwick.
The Western Telegraph understands that the incident took place in Stop and Call, close to Goodwick Community Primary School at 3.10pm on Tuesday, April 5, just as parents were leaving the school with their children.
A police spokesperson added that the 21-year-old man, from the Fishguard area, has been released on bail. He is due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on 10th May 2022.
The 20-year-old driver has also been released on conditional bail.
Police leaving the scene of the allaged incident on Tuesday. Picture: Western Telegraph
Police said that they are continuing to investigate the alleged disorder.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220405-205.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
