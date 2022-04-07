SPEED limits on a Haverfordwest road will be reduced later this month.
Pembrokeshire County Council will reduce the speed limit on the A487 and adjoining roads at Pelcomb Cross from April 29.
The order will see a 30mph maximum speed limit through “the junction and village” and provide a 40mph “buffer zone” speed limit which is in force between the end of the 30mph limit and the start of the national speed limit.
The changes that have been made affect:
- C3160 to Lambston from 30 metres west of the junction with the A487 – this will now be 30mph.
- U3087 to Camrose from 200 metres east of the junction with the A487 – this will now be 30mph.
- Pekomb Villas – entire length will now be 30mph.
- A487 from 209 metres north west of the junction with the C3160 to a point 260 metres South East will now be 40mph.
The council are also holding a consultation to lower the speed limit on a number of roads around Llanstadwell to 20mph.
It follows appeals from members of the public alongside elected officials. A speed limit review was carried out, looking at the collision history, speed survey data and the geometry of the road.
The review concluded the current speed limit should be reduced.
The roads that are affected by this proposal include:
- Church Road – 20mph limit from the junction with the B4325 West to the junction with Waterston Road.
- Leonardston Road and adjoining roads – 20mph limit from 20 metres south of the junction with the B4325 south to the junction with Church Road.
- Waterston Road and adjoining roads – 20mph limit from the junction with Church Road to a point 225 metres north west of the junction with Lighthouse Drive.
Anyone wishing to make any comments on this proposal can do so by April 27 by visiting https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/traffic-regulation-orders
