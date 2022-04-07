'Top of the Town Chippy', Pembroke, has done it's town proud after donating fish and chip suppers to the full crew of the Angle Lifeboat Station.
The crew had returned to land following an arduous day at sea on Tuesday after taking part in a search for a person who had fallen overboard from the Stena Estrid which was on passage from Cherbourg to Rosslare.
The Angle lifeboat was out on trials at the time and was positioned some 39 miles south west of St Anne's Head.
The crew reached the scene soon after 1.30pm.
They were assisted by lifeboats from St Davids, Fishguard, Rosslare and Kilmore Quay as well as three rescue helicopters and a coastguard fixed wing aircraft.
The search was co-ordinated by Milford Haven coastguards.
And needless to say, when the Angle crew returned to land to find 'Top of the Town Chippy's' gift of a piping hot fish supper, they were bowled over.
"It had been a very long day and none of us had eaten neither lunch nor supper," commented an Angle Lifeboat crew member.
"We were famished. To receive that gift from the chippy was awesome. Thank you, guys!"
The search continued yesterday (Wednesday), but was sadly called off at around 6.15pm when nothing had been found.
Vessels sailing in that area are being asked to keep a lok-out for anything unusual they might notice in the water.
