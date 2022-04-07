Pembrokeshire coastguard teams mobilised yesterday, Wednesday, April 6, to a woman who had fallen on the coast path.
Moylegrove and Fishguard teams were both paged to help the walker who had taken a tumble on a muddy section of coastal path, sustaining a possible fracture to her ankle.
With a lengthy ambulance wait looking likely, coastguards got the walker off the path and stabilised the fracture.
The woman was then taken to hospital by family members.
